TEXAS GARDENING: Mystery trunk wounds likely harmless in long term

Dear Neil: I have a tree that is leaning at about a 10-degree angle. It’s just far enough that it’s visually unattractive. I’ve only had the tree for three years. I wish I’d been more observant when it was planted. Is there anything I can do now to stake it or tie it to get it to grow straight?

A: If you were to do either of those things, as soon as you released it in a year or two (or longer), it would go right back into its old angle. The only way to correct the lean would be to dig and reset it. Since it’s only been there for three years, I would definitely recommend doing exactly that. Do so immediately, however, before it starts growing. And be sure you stake it and guy it to keep it perfectly plumb for the first 18 to 24 months.

Dear Neil: I have something growing on my crape myrtles. They still leaf out and bloom, but not as well as they should. Is this something I should treat or cut or both?