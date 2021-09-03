TEXAS GARDENING: Moisture stress damages dogwood tree

Dear Neil: We purchased this tree at a reputable local nursery in March. By April the leaves at the top of the tree had become diseased by what I thought was powdery mildew. I used several different fungicides, but the problem has seemed to change into other funguses. What is it, and what can I do to stop it?

A: What I’m seeing in your photo is tip and edge burn of the leaves, and that is not a symptom of any type of disease. That’s moisture stress. The edges and tips are the points farthest from the roots, so they get the water last and run out of water first. It also looks like this tree never got planted. My old saying is that nothing good ever happens when we leave nursery stock in pots after we bring it home. All it takes is letting it get too dry one time for it to be hurt by the moisture stress. I see no call for use of any fungicide from what I see in the photo. I would get your dogwood planted as soon as you can and be very mindful of its need for water.

Dear Neil: What can I do about crabgrass in my raised vegetable garden? (Without using something not good for my vegetables.) I tried pulling it, but it has become stronger than I am. Would burning the ground like I remember my grandparents doing work?