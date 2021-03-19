TEXAS GARDENING: Mimosa trees not widely sold due to several factors

Dear Neil: Why is it that nurserymen don’t sell mimosa trees any longer? When I was a youngster my folks planted several, and the butterflies loved them. They’re graceful, fast-growing trees that are very colorful. Why don’t we see them like we used to?

A: I grew up with mimosas all through our neighborhood in Texas, too. In fact, I dug seedlings and grew them in my backyard nursery while I was in high school. But we consumers have become savvy about our shade trees. We’ve learned that other factors outweigh fast growth and flowers. Longevity and freedom from pest problems come to mind first. Mimosas’ average life expectancy is probably 15 or 20 years. While some would be willing to settle for that, most people expect more from their shade trees. And mimosas only bloom for a couple of weeks, followed by messy spent flowers and seed pods. A nice planting of annual flowers can keep the bees and butterflies happy for many months by comparison and with a lot less mess.

Dear Neil: My Gold Star Esperanza produced a bunch of what look like seed pods at the ends of its stems. Can I plant those seeds and get more plants?