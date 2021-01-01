TEXAS GARDENING: Mexican petunia is beautiful but invasive

Dear Neil: How deep would edging have to be to stop Mexican petunia from spreading? I saw it in a yard in Houston last fall and really liked it, but several people have told me that it’s really invasive.

A: I would plan on a solid barricade 12 or 14 inches into the soil. Its roots really are aggressive. It’s a gorgeous plant that blooms in shades of blue/purple, pink or white for months in the summer, but it has earned that reputation for being invasive. The dwarf types are beautiful, too, but they’re really dwarf. Another option with the regular one would be to cut the bottom out of a 20- or 30-gallon plastic nursery pot and sink it flush with the soil in your garden bed. Let it be the edging. That should keep the roots perfectly in place. That works on containing mint plants in an herb garden, too.

Dear Neil: We bought a house recently and are stumped by a fungus gnat infestation. We have absolutely no houseplants, yet we have fungus gnats in the house and on the insides of the windows. We have had a pest control operator apply an organic remedy without results. We’ve had a plumber look for leaks and he found nothing. We don’t know where to turn next. Do you have any suggestions?