TEXAS GARDENING: Many tropical plants can’t handle freezing temperatures

A: You have gone to a lot of work to get your garden ready. It looks fabulous! I’ll try to help. When I am preparing my own raised gardens, I will add 2 inches of sphagnum peat moss and 1 inch each of finely ground pine bark mulch, well-rotted manure and decomposed compost. You already are adding some of those, but I would certainly add in the peat moss and pine bark mulch since they decompose more slowly, giving you longer beneficial effects in your soil. And, instead of the sand, Texas A&M recommends expanded shale. I add 1 inch of it in tandem with the organic matter if I’m amending a clay soil (which I always am). I use a rear-tine rototiller to mix that all to a depth of 12 inches. I don’t know how practical that would be in your beds, but you might make it work by taking most of the tines off to give you better maneuverability. Then, every time I rework my soil, I add half that amount of each of these materials. I do not add more expanded shale each time, however. It lasts for four to five years.