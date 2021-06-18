TEXAS GARDENING: Loss of bark on loquat tree likely means it will need to be replaced

Dear Neil: We have a large trumpet vine covered in seed pods. Can I grow another trumpet vine from these pods?

A: Yes, if you leave them on the plant until they are mature and the seeds are ripe. However, are you really sure you want to? Trumpet vines are incredibly invasive, sending up root sprouts all over the yard. The much more refined variety called Madame Galen trumpetcreeper would be a far better choice. It would be my only choice in an orange trumpet vine.

Dear Neil: As we continue to wait for our plants to recover from the freeze, we see this kind of growth on Texas mountain laurels. Should we remove all of these shoots and let the plant push all of its energy to the tip growth, or should we let them develop?

A: Let them develop. They’re not going to be stealing that much away from the tips, and you probably want the plants to fill in anyway.

Dear Neil: Do you think the hedge in the attached photos can be salvaged? I would rather not have to replace all of it.