TEXAS GARDENING: Long recovery for Japanese blueberry trees

Dear Neil: We have a 16-year-old Leyland cypress that started getting brown branches last year. I was told to cut them off, but this year it is browning in larger areas. They’re too high to reach, plus it would ruin the tree’s symmetry. What can we do?

A: I fear that this may be Seiridium canker. This moved in on our Leyland cypress trees in Texas about 20 years ago and it has been killing them year after year since. If you look closely at the trunk and see black ooze, that would be your confirmation. You’ll find good information on several southern university plant pathology websites, notably Texas A&M, Clemson and Oklahoma State. Sadly, there is no spray to prevent or stop its spread. As much as I hate to tell you, I’ve watched thousands of them die out and be removed across Texas in the past two decades. Eastern redcedar junipers are almost an identical replacement. They are not susceptible, and they grow quickly.

Dear Neil: We have beautiful St. Augustine with equally lush dollarweed with its large, glossy foliage. What can we use to kill the dollarweed that won’t harm the St. Augustine?

A: You need a broadleafed weedkiller spray. It will contain 2,4-D as one (or only) active ingredient, but it will also have the warning not to apply it when daytime temperatures exceed 85 or 90 degrees. I would suggest applying it in late evening with a pump sprayer that will allow you to be very precise in your application so that you essentially apply it only to the weed leaves. Set the spray nozzle to a small-to-medium droplet size. Your goal will be to coat the leaves without having runoff. It may help to put one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent into each gallon of spray mix to break up the surface tension. Dollarweed leaves are so glossy that the droplets tend to bead up and run off almost instantly. It’s critical that they be absorbed through the leaves. Be patient. It may take several applications over a couple of months. Start with a small trial area to see if you’re satisfied with the results.

