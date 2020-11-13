TEXAS GARDENING: Let amaryllis go dormant, then reawaken for holidays

A: I’m going to assume you’re talking about the amaryllis that we see given as gifts around the holidays. Those are sub-tropical bulbs that will withstand temperatures into the 20s (as opposed to the hardier St. Joseph’s lilies, also known as “hardy amaryllis”). If you have a protected location, or if you’re in a part of Texas where temperatures rarely go below 25 degrees, they can be grown in beds in the ground. Otherwise, you would want to leave them in pots and let them grow all spring and summer. Above Oct. 1, lay them on their sides so that you cannot water the pots. That will force the plants to go dormant due to drought. That is what happens in their native homes. After about six weeks, repot them into fresh potting soil, water them and place them in bright light so that the plants can begin growing again. Generally, that will bring them in to bloom around the holidays.