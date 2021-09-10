TEXAS GARDENING: Leaf-footed bugs create havoc for tomatoes

Dear Neil: Like so many others, I lost my citrus trees down to the ground in last February’s cold. They have sprouted from their bases, but now the sprouts have so many large thorns. Can I allow them to continue to grow until I could graft a good branch from a new tree to take advantage of the established root system? When would I do it?

A: It certainly could be done, but as a quiet voice of experience, I can tell you that success in budding and grafting depends on speed and technique. Your first 100 grafts will be your worst 100 grafts. Put in other words, there’s a steep learning curve. You have to become fast at the task so the tissues don’t dry out. I encourage people to play around with grafting as you’re describing, but to replace frozen trees with healthy, vigorous new plants of varieties they want.

Dear Neil: We have a lovely oak that we may have planted too close to the house (12 feet from the nearest corner). Its roots are growing on, or very near, the soil surface and they seem to be growing toward the house. We love the tree and we really don’t want to have to take it out. Is there any solution?