TEXAS GARDENING: Japanese yews struggling after February storm

(And for the other reader who struggles with a neighbor’s redcedars sucking water from his Nellie R. Stevens’ root zones, yes, it might help to put a root barrier in place near your property line. Have the utility company mark any of their lines before you start digging your 18-inch-deep trench, however.)

Dear Neil: What is causing the variegation in my liriope to change to all-green leaves?

A: First things first ... lovely job with the landscaping. Great flow and nice use of high-quality plants. My guess on the changeover to green would be that the variegated form is not a stable selection, and that the plants are reverting. You can almost see that happening. The foreground plant is still solid with variegation. The one to the right has almost no variegation, so it appears to have reverted to, or been overtaken by, solid green. And the one in the upper left of the three is in the process of transitioning. You can see that it has a combination of both types of leaves. At this point you could either replace them all with a new grouping, or you could wait it all out and let the green take over. The textural differences alone would be nice.

Dear Neil: I have an invasion of crabgrass in my St. Augustine. Can I do something about it now, or do I have to wait until late winter?