TEXAS GARDENING: Italian cypress trees likely to stay downhill after freeze

A: Absolutely! Some of the state’s most respected arborists, nursery professionals, Extension horticulturists and, most notable of all, veteran foresters with the Texas A&M Forest Service continue to tell us that a big percentage of oaks are producing new growth at their own pace, some rather rapidly and others painfully slowly. But they keep telling us there is no reason to hurry. We all are seeing examples of leftover damage to trees from the cold, so no one is going to think poorly of you because you have a tree that is sluggish. Oaks especially have survived here for centuries, and almost all will survive this bad experience, too. (I know you’ve seen this answer before here, but I’m being asked this repeatedly everywhere I go. This week’s emails had five consecutive questions on this same topic. Our oaks are worth fighting for.)