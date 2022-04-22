TEXAS GARDENING: Honeysuckle not ideal to plant in Texas gardens

Dear Neil: There is a fence covered in honeysuckle at an old house in our neighborhood. The flowers start out white and then turn yellow the second day. It is extremely fragrant. Is that a good vine for our landscape?

A: There are many types of honeysuckle out there in the world and your description would fit several of them. However, the most common one here in Texas has green leaves and produces black fruit that birds love. It’s Hall’s honeysuckle. While it’s an attractive vine, it clambers beyond its boundaries and can end up girdling tree branches and smothering shrubs. More than that, however, birds end up “planting” it far and wide. It’s one of the most invasive plants in Texas. I can’t recommend it for that reason alone.

Dear Neil: Why do I not see you recommending buffalograss for lawns? It’s native and drought-tolerant.

A: It’s simple. Bermudagrass invades it. All the people I know who have planted buffalograss and then tried to maintain it in any way consistent with normal turfgrass ended up watching it be overrun with bermudagrass from the neighborhood. Granted it’s both native and tolerant of drought, but so is bermuda. And as soon as you decide that you’re going to water either one of those grasses during the heat of midsummer, you’re giving the more dominant bermuda a giant head start. Many of us who thought buffalograss might become a real thing for Texas turf 30 years ago soon found out differently as we watched entire buffalograss lawns overtaken by the bermuda within just a couple of years.

Dear Neil: For the last two years we have planted zucchini, squash and cucumbers. The plants have prospered and bloomed, then died suddenly, almost overnight. Was that done by squash vine borers? Is there any hope of growing these plants successfully?

A: Yes, but vine borers are a challenge. You will see them hit summer squash crops, particularly zucchini, more rarely cucumbers, melons and gourds. The pupae overwinter in the soil, then emerge as moths in the spring. The moths have black wings over their backs, orange and black abdomens and three conspicuous black dots on their orange backs. Once they have mated, the females fly around the plants’ crowns. They lay their eggs on all plant parts except the outer leaves. The young larvae bore into the stems and start feeding. That feeding proceeds for up to four to six weeks. When mature, they exit the stems and dig 1 inch into the soil and pupate to start the process over again. It’s while the larvae are tunneling around in the stems that they do their damage. Stems wilt and eventually die.

You can try to “outrun” vine borers by planting seeds or transplants early in the season.

Look for the small eggs and crush them as you find them. A collar of aluminum foil around the crowns of the plants may discourage them, and dusting the crowns of the plants with Spinosad or pyrethrum may help keep them in check.

Covering the planting with floating row cover will help keep vine borers out, but only if you did not have cucurbits in that area the prior year.

Finally, as a last-ditch solution, you might try using a razor blade or a sharp knife to slice the affected stem and remove the borer. Start at the spot where the stem is soft and mushy and proceed outward until you come to the borer. Extract it, then pile 1 inch of fresh soil over the cut stem in the hopes of it developing new roots.

Dear Neil: Will concrete pavers over a tree’s root system do any damage to the tree? I know I’m not supposed to add soil.

A: They should not do any harm. They allow free flow of moisture and air through the seams between the pavers, while soil compacts to force out the air. Put the pavers on a 1-inch bed of washed brick sand. Stay far enough away from the tree’s trunk so that its growth over the years won’t cause the pavers to heave.

Dear Neil: I planted these three shrubs (St. John’s wort, pittosporum and bottlebrush) about six weeks ago. They started looking stressed after about a week and they have been going downhill ever since. All have dying leaves and none has any indication of root development. Do you have any suggestions?

A: The fact that these plants’ leaves have browned tips and margins suggests moisture stress. They may have gotten too dry soon after planting, you might have put too much fertilizer on them soon after planting, or they may be suffering from wind burn from the spring breezes. These problems were not caused by insects or diseases. At this point your best bet is to keep them watered deeply. Do not apply any fertilizers for at least a month or two. Hopefully you will soon see normal and vigorous regrowth.

