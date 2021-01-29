TEXAS GARDENING: Hollies with yellow leaves may be shedding or suffering from iron deficiency

A: My advice is always to start small and manageable. Your garden should be in full sun, and perfect drainage is critical. Raised beds of well-prepared garden soil give the greatest yields. Let’s work backward on your list. Avoid vegetables that take huge amounts of room. That would include corn, okra, watermelons and other melons. Rule out any vegetables that you and your family just don’t care for. There’s no point in growing them just to look at them. Don’t grow types that are known to be very difficult. Then, with what is left over, take a look at the list and choose your favorites. Read up on them and what they need to be productive in your garden. Choose the best varieties of each. Buy the best types of hybrid seeds. It may cost several times more than old garden seeds, but the resulting plants will out-yield the old varieties several fold. You spend a few cents more per plant, but you get pounds more produce. That sounds like a great trade.