TEXAS GARDENING: Handling fungal growths, boxwood blight problems

Dear Neil: Unusual and hard growths emerge from our St. Augustine lawn. They look somewhat like mushrooms, but they are woody and heavy when dug up with a shovel. There was a tree in this vicinity years ago. What are they, and what should we do to prevent them?

A: These are saprophytic fungal growths, probably fungal conks that are existing off the decaying organic matter of the old tree roots. You could apply dusting sulfur over them to try to kill them, but avoid getting it all over the grass as it can burn foliage. It is also very irritating to skin and eyes. I don’t know if you could dig down with a sharpshooter spade and remove the root without doing much damage to the turf. If that were possible it might give quickest relief. I notice the darker green grass within the circle of growths. That’s typical when these funguses release nitrogen they have been using as their food source.

Dear Neil: Why would my boxwood be dying on the tops of the plants? I have it all over my landscape. Is this too much or too little water?