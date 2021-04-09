TEXAS GARDENING: Frost cloth not intuitive, but worth it every time

Dear Neil: My wife insisted that I help her cover some of our azaleas, camelias and fringeflowers back in February with frost cloth. I told her that it would be just as cold beneath that thin cloth as outside it, but the plants that were protected look great and those that were not covered look pretty rough. Please help me understand how that happens.

A: Frost cloth blocks the cold winds. It also helps the warmth of the soil stay around the plants’ canopies much as a bed cover will keep body heat around us when it’s cold. I was not a believer the first time I used frost cloth 25 years ago, either, but the proof has been dramatic every year since, and most of all this year. White frost cloth also does not heat up quickly on sunny, cold mornings like green materials do. People who used green types reported just as much damage as people who covered their plants with plastic film (also not good).

Dear Neil: I’ve been listening to you on the radio and reading you here. We’ve cleaned up most of the other shrubs and groundcovers that were killed by the February cold. How long do we need to wait on palms?