TEXAS GARDENING: Flowers don’t love shade, but certain shrubs do

A: Oh, what I would give for a photograph, if for no other reason than to identify the shrub. Two shrubs look very much alike. Boxwood leaves have smooth edges. The ends of the leaves are cupped inward like a Valentine heart. Dwarf yaupon holly leaves are scalloped around the edges. Either plant might have gotten too dry, and the symptoms you have described would fit. However, that is far more likely to have gotten dwarf yaupon hollies. I see it happening to them all the time. Obviously, spraying with a fungicide or insecticide would do nothing to help. Hopefully they would put new growth out. Boxwoods, on the other hand, could have had several other problems. It could be nematodes, or it might even be the newly reported (2011 in North Carolina) boxwood blight that has been moving across the United States from the East Coast. I’m going to refer you to a publication on boxwood blight from the University of Maryland, extension.umd.edu/hgic/topics/boxwood-blight.