TEXAS GARDENING: February freeze spelled the end for many huisache trees

A: Pomegranates were hurt by this past winter’s cold. I guess I haven’t gotten my courage back up enough yet. If it has to be able to withstand outdoor conditions, I’d consider a tree-form crape myrtle or holly. Perhaps a Mexican plum if the pot is 40 inches in diameter (large pot). Or you could use a fruiting plum such as Methley. The very dwarf Teddy Bear southern magnolia would be delightful.

A: Space the plugs 16 inches apart in a checkerboard pattern. I have a square-bladed nursery spade that I use for that purpose, but a sharpshooter spade will also be about the right size. Plant them at precisely the same depth at which they were growing in the plug trays. For the record, you can also create your own plugs out of pieces of sod. That’s where the nursery spade really comes in handy. Use the soil you have just dug out of their planting holes to fill any voids. Tamp the loose soil down with your foot, then water the plugs with a water hose and breaker to get them settled in. Water them daily for the first couple of weeks, and they should be good to go. They should have covered most of the ground by the end of this growing season, but turf growers will tell you that you’ll probably never get a completely solid stand that’s free of bermuda. Not to worry, however. The two grasses co-exist quite well.