TEXAS GARDENING: Fasciated growth should be pruned from trees

Dear Neil: This weed has begun to crop up in abundance in our lawn since the weather has cooled. What is it, and what can we use to eliminate it? The “nut” is about 2 inches below the ground.

A: Your thumbnail photo is extremely tiny, but I’m pretty sure that you have oxalis. You can control it with a broadleafed weedkiller spray containing 2,4-D. The leaves of this weed are very waxy, so control is better if you include one drop of a liquid dishwashing detergent with each gallon of your spray. Apply the herbicide with a pump sprayer in a fine droplet pattern. You don’t have much total leaf surface yet, so you’re probably going to have to treat several times to get enough of the weedkiller carried through the plants and into the bulbs to kill them. I believe this may be the cultivated type of oxalis. Mowing alone may eliminate it.

Dear Neil: I planted three dwarf apple trees two years ago. The trees are growing well, and they look healthy. However, the growth is only on one side of the trunks, that being the sides on which the buds were grafted. Does that cause the trunks to be weaker? Do I need to provide some type of supports so that they will not break in a windstorm?