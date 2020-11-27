TEXAS GARDENING: Fall is a great time to prune trees to avoid disease

A: I believe this is nothing more than old damage of oak leaf blister from last spring. It was rampant following the rains. These leaves will be shed in a couple of months anyway, so I would not be particularly concerned at this point. The long-term health and vigor of the trees will not be compromised.

Dear Neil: If this were your tree, how would you trim it? How would you care for it in general terms?

A: I would trim off all the deadwood. I would trim off any of the living twigs that caused the tree to be misshapen. I would remove the sprouts at the base. I would use paper tree wrap to protect the trunk against sunscald from the ground up to the lowest branch. Hopefully you are not too late already. All new oaks should be protected in that way for the first two years in their new homes.

Dear Neil: Do I need to be concerned about English ivy that is growing up the trunk of our very nice, old Heritage live oak? Someone has told us it could choke out the tree, and that it adds to the weight of the tree’s branches. Should I remove it?