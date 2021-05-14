TEXAS GARDENING: Dwarf Buford holly will look great all year long

Dear Neil: What is the best plant to replace 15 Indian hawthorns that were lost in the cold? I have green hollies to the east, abelias to the west. This bed faces north and is shaded half of the time. I’d like something with color. I can prune it if I have to.

A: Remember that flowering shrubs generally bloom only one or two times per year, and most are deciduous. I would always prefer a shrub that looks great 52 weeks out of the year, even if it was simply evergreen. Dwarf Burford holly would be my choice, hoping that that’s not the “green holly” you have nearby. If it is, I’m going to send you to a Texas Certified Nursery Professional for help. Somebody needs to see the actual landscape. It’s somewhat akin to asking an interior decorator to finish a room in your house when he or she can’t really see the room. Oh, by the way, dwarf Burford holly bears large, bright red berries all winter.

Dear Neil: In your answers addressing lawn weeds you often suggest using 2,4-D products in turf. Most lawns also have trees. I remember using that or some similarly named product to kill mesquite trees at the farm back in the ’60s. Is it to be used as a spot spray, or can it be applied to a lawn that has lots of weeds in both bermuda and St. Augustine?