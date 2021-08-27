TEXAS GARDENING: Cranberry rootworm beetles damage hollies

Dear Neil: All of the leaves on my loquat turned brown after the winter. They have continued to hang on the tree. New growth has emerged, but the old leaves are still there. Will they eventually fall off? They are not attractive.

A: We haven’t been down this road before. My guess is that they will remain on the plant for a good bit longer. If it were my loquat, I would try to clean it up sometime this fall. I would trim any dead branches out, and I would remove any errant growth that causes the plant to be misshapen. Then I would remove as many of the brown leaves as I could reach. Hope that helps!

Dear Neil: All of these vincas were bought at the same time, planted in the same potting soil and cared for in the same way. One of them now is wilting and showing steady decline. What can I do to turn it around? What is wrong with it?