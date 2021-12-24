TEXAS GARDENING: Chinquapin trees only suited to eastern part of Texas

Common bermudagrass is the most popular option, and it can be sodded, seeded, plugged or hydromulched. In all honesty, you probably already have a good bit of common bermuda in the lawn currently, and you might be able to have a full and lovely lawn faster by giving it the best possible care and mowing it low, compared to trying to start all over again. It would be a lot less work.

Dear Neil: My buffalograss lawn was damaged by grubs last fall. Compounding the issue, armadillos came in and tore up the lawn in their pursuit of the grubs. I spread some manure compost over the lawn in the hopes that it would help repair the damage. Instead, it brought me buckets of weeds. What kind of weedkiller can I use on buffalograss? Is there anything else I should do to promote the regrowth of the buffalograss?

A: You can use a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) on buffalograss. It will eliminate all nongrassy weeds that are present at the time of your spraying. That list would include dandelions, clover, henbit, chickweed and many others. Read and follow label directions on the product you buy, making sure to stay within the temperature range in which it is effective (higher than 65-70 degrees in the daytime). If you have cool-season weed grasses in the turf, you would need to apply a pre-emergent herbicide in early September to keep them from sprouting next time around. There is no control for them once they are up and growing. Apply a high-quality, all-nitrogen fertilizer (half or more of the nitrogen in slow-release form) in May.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? E-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.