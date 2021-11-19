TEXAS GARDENING: Chinese tallow tree may need to be replaced

A: This doesn’t look like a leaf spot, or, if it is, there’s no point in treating for it this late in the year. Birch trees lose their leaves with the first frost anyway. Dura Heat river birch is a selection made because it theoretically holds up to summer weather better than the species. However, all birch trees struggle with hot weather in Texas. The farther you get west of the Piney Woods the less likely they are to succeed. This looks more like heat and low humidity damage than anything else.

And, as far as Nellie R. Stevens hollies are concerned, they are my all-time favorite large shrubs. I have several dozen in various parts of our rural landscape. Several of them are in very low areas where they grow in a heavy clay soil. When we get prolonged rainy weather the water table becomes very high, yet they hold up perfectly. I have yet to see one die from waterlogged soils, but I’ve seen hundreds die when folks have let them get too dry between waterings. I would really try to figure a way to improve the drainage in that bed and then go back in with Nellie R. Stevens hollies.