TEXAS GARDENING: Chinese pistachio may be suffering from winter cold

Dear Neil: We had a Chinese pistachio tree planted in January 2021. Over the summer its leaves begin to shrivel. In August we asked our full-service lawn care company what we should do, and they said that we needed to water it a great deal more. We did that, but the problem got worse. Then they sent out a tree expert and his recommendation was that we were watering it way too much. Meanwhile, the rest of the leaves shriveled, turned brown and blew off. What is the problem?

A: It looks like the tree was planted very carefully. I see no evidence of sun scald to the trunk. Normally that doesn’t show up in the first year anyway. I can’t see any definitive cause in the photograph. The two guesses I would offer would be that the tree did get too dry one time during the summer. It isn’t difficult for that to happen because potting soil in containers is very porous and dries out more quickly than landscaping soil. It’s also possible that the February cold spell might have done damage to such a brand new tree, and that might not have manifested until the hot weather of summer. You’ll know the full extent of any damage once the tree tries to leaf out in the spring.

Dear Neil: My lantanas are 18 years old and have ceased blooming. Fertilizers have not helped. Is it time to replace them?