TEXAS GARDENING: Chemical control not very effective for treating leaf spots on Mexican plum

A: If you had told me only about the winter damage, I’d be tempted to give it that second chance, but since it seemed to be going downhill prior to winter, it may have run out of steam, either because the soil wasn’t to its liking or because it had been pruned repeatedly to the same height and may have simply worn out. It’s probably time to start over. If you were happy with it in the first place, you could rework the bed and replant with more loropetalums, or you could change over to dwarf hollies, dwarf abelias, boxwoods or some other low-growing plant.

A: To your first question, yes, that’s due to the cold, and it’s a phenomenon we’re seeing all across Texas. Red oaks have been completely erratic. Many have leafed out entirely normally. Some still have absolutely no leaves. Many have leaves on portions of the tree like you’re describing. The state’s finest arborists and foresters tell me, however, that we all need to sit back and relax for a few weeks. We need to let nature take its course — that most of this will even out and most of the trees will be back to normal by the time we get into summer. There is nothing we can or should do to speed it along or to guarantee their success. It just is what it is. Above all, however, do not have them pruned now. For one thing, this is the prime season for the spread of the oak wilt fungus, so you really don’t want to expose their internal wood to that fungus by pruning before mid-July. Plus, most of the pruning will end up not being necessary in the first place.