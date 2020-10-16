TEXAS GARDENING: Byzantine gladiolus a great option for winter planting

A: That’s the most common question I get about vines, and unfortunately, I have trouble coming up with one conclusive answer. You addressed one that is a frequent part of the problem — they do best in full sun. Wisterias also must be pruned in April, after their normal blooming season. If we prune them in the winter (the normal time to prune other woody plants), we end up cutting off all the flowerbuds. It’s not uncommon for folks to grow them in areas with turfgrass, and that’s when the vines get too much nitrogen when we feed the lawn. That comes at the expense of flowers. Finally, when there are abundant rains in the autumn, wisterias may stay vegetative instead of setting buds. The answer is probably in there somewhere, but I’m not able to pull it out on its own. If you’ve never tried root-pruning your plant, that might help. Use a sharpshooter spade to cut the lateral roots 18 or 20 inches out from the trunk. Cut a slit 10 inches deep all the way around the trunk. That, perhaps, will shock the plant into setting flowerbuds yet this fall.