TEXAS GARDENING: Buffalograss needs water in prolonged droughts

A: Buffalograss is quite drought-tolerant (equal to, or slightly better than common bermudagrass). However, in serious and prolonged droughts, it really ought to be watered occasionally to keep it at least modestly vigorous. Part shade will be an issue. It must have full sun to do its best. The bigger problem for many people is that bermuda frequently invades and overtakes it, especially in urban settings where bermuda is common. Even in arid parts of the state, as soon as we start watering, if bermuda is present, it will grow faster than the buffalograss. Since there are no sprays that will kill bermuda without killing the buffalograss as well, many of us have opted just to go with bermuda in the first place.