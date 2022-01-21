TEXAS GARDENING: Brown patch battle is best fought in October

Dear Neil: We have always had an almost perfect lawn. Last fall, where we had a tree removed, we observed brown patches and mushrooms. The brown patches were in almost perfect circles. What is going on and what should we do?

A: The two things are not related to one another. The mushrooms have been living off the decaying organic matter of the old tree roots. They are no cause for concern as they are saprophytic, not parasitic.

You called the name of the turf disease perfectly just by describing it. It is known as brown patch (or, less commonly, “large patch”) of St. Augustine (also attacks zoysia and other types of turf). It attacks the blades of the grass right where they attach to the runners. That causes the blades to turn yellow, then quickly to turn brown and shrivel. It does not impact the runners or roots.

You can stop its spread when you first see it in October by applying the fungicide Azoxystrobin.

Dear Neil: I have sentimental attachment to this cactus. How can I save it?