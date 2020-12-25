TEXAS GARDENING: Blackberries produce well, propagate from cuttings

A: Many times, people ask simply about “stickers” or “burs,” and I’m not sure whether they’re talking about goatheads or the far more common grassburs. Since you were so specific, I’ll tackle goatheads. They are a broadleafed weed with coarse, ferny-looking leaves. They are also warm-season weeds, meaning that they germinate, grow and die to complete their life cycle all in one growing season. They could apply a pre-emergent weedkiller two weeks prior to the average date of their last killing freeze, then repeat it 90 days later. The one to use for non-grassy weeds would be Gallery granules. For a lower cost, they could also apply a broadleafed weedkiller spray to kill existing goathead plants during the growing season. However, they need to read and follow label directions carefully, to avoid damaging trees and shrubs that share the same soil with the weeds. They could use a burlap bag partially filled with sawdust ballast for weight to pick up the seeds that are out in the lawn now.