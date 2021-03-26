TEXAS GARDENING: As weeds start springing up, 2,4-D is your best friend

Dear Neil: What will control this clover-like weed? Can you please mention a brand instead of the chemical name?

A: I’ve made it my policy for all of my journalistic career not to mention specific brands unless they were the only one on the market. That way no one will ever accuse me of showing favoritism. In this case there are many. You need a weedkiller containing 2,4-D. I would include one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of spray to help it hold onto the waxy leaves. I prefer to apply broadleafed weedkillers with a dedicated pump sprayer. If you have further brand-specific questions, a Texas Certified Nursery Professional would be a great person to help you.

Dear Neil: We have a row of Xylosma plants with three years’ growth. We were hoping they would get tall enough to block the view of homes behind us. It looks like this winter ruined them. Will they come back? If they do not, what is a good holly that would fill the space? We need it to grow about 12 feet tall.