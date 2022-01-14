TEXAS GARDENING: Anthracnose is a common foe for tomato fruit

A: Personally, I have not, but I’ve certainly seen rogue plants that attained significant heights of 8 or 10 feet. Seed breeders, of course, would not use those in their production programs because no one wants to have to haul a ladder out to the garden to harvest any vegetable, plus they wouldn’t want the excessive shade such a tall crop would cast. But it makes for a fun novelty crop to have in your own backyard.

Dear Neil: I am concerned about my ajuga developing these yellowed leaves. Other than the single yellowed leaves the plants seem healthy and continue to grow. When I look online all I find for ajuga is “crown rot,” but that doesn’t seem to be a match. What could it be?

A: Looking at your photo and also at your close-ups of the leaves, it just looks like old leaves that are shutting up shop — their work is done. They will turn brown and shrivel, but they’ll be replaced with bright, new growth in just a few weeks. It also appears that you have a variegated variety that you’ve planted along the front of this bed. I’m not sure that will prove to be a good plan. The green ajuga will overtake it. It would be better to have the variegated variety in a grouping somewhere else in your landscape, also in the shade. Be sure you keep the bed moist all winter long — not wet, but certainly never dry.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? E-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.