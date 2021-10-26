TEXAS GARDENING: A terra cotta pot's heft is ideal for plumeria

Dear Neil: I have a persimmon tree growing in a very large pot. Last year it had four persimmons, but the raccoons got them just before they ripened. They also damaged the tree. This year I used a net to protect the tree. Things were going well and six persimmons were developing. However, about five weeks ago the leaves curled and fell and the fruit dropped, too. Now new leaves are emerging. Did I water too much? Too little? Is it leftover damage from the cold?

A: I’m just guessing from those few facts, but I’d say it got too dry one time. If the soil had been too wet the roots would have been rotted and it would not have put out new growth. If it had been the cold, it never would have leafed out and grown that well in the first place.

Dear Neil: We have some arborvitae plants that we’ve had for years. Recently they have started to develop branches with orange needles that have eventually died. What would cause that? Where can we go for help?

A: It could be spider mite damage. They certainly will attack arborvitae and junipers. Thump a declining (not dead) branch onto a sheet of white paper. If you see nearly microscopic specks starting to move about freely almost immediately, those would be the mites. Use a product labeled for their control. Otherwise, you may want to send a declining (not dead and crisp) sample to the Texas Plant Disease Clinic at Texas A&M to see if there are any active pathogens involved. Their website has all their information and mailing instructions. Without a photo I can’t get much closer.

