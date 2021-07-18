 Skip to main content
Texas A&M University professor to retire after 53 years
Louis Hodges has announced he will retire from the Texas A&M University Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences at the end of the month.

Louis Hodges

Hodges

Hodges joined the faculty in 1968 and took an early interest in computers, teaching students how to use the Texas A&M mainframe, followed by a succession of early microcomputers. Before the internet, he operated a remote bulletin board and worked to create and maintain a remote-access computer system.

He taught courses in park management and operations, hospitality/hotel management and event management, and served the community on boards and committees, including as a Parks and Recreation board member and a member of the city of College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee.

A reception honoring his years of service is set for Friday afternoon at the department of recreation, park and tourism sciences offices.

