Texas A&M quantum physics professor named Townes Medal winner

A Texas A&M University professor has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Charles Hard Townes Medal.

Girish Agarwal, a professor in the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at Texas A&M University, is being honored for discoveries in theoretical quantum optics, especially vacuum induced coherences, photon added coherent states, non-classical cat states for qubits via engineered many body interactions, and transparency in optomechanical systems. This theoretical work has translated into advances in microscopy and quantum spectroscopy, which are allowing scientists to look deeper into the fundamentals of matter and energy.

The medal honors Charles Hard Townes, whose pioneering contributions to lasers and masers led to the development of the field of quantum electronics and won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1964. Charles Townes’ students and colleagues as well as Bell Laboratories, Hewlett-Packard and The Perkin Fund endowed the Townes Medal.

Agarwal will receive the award at Optica’s annual conference in October. Optica, founded in 1916, is a leading society in optics and photonics.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” Agarwal said. “It is a matter of great pride for me to be named a Charles Townes Medal recipient.”

Agarwal's work in quantum physics has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Welch Foundation. Within the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, Agarwal has been focusing on biophotonics — the study of optical processes in naturally occurring biological systems and in bioengineered materials — and imaging and sensing tools related to the field.