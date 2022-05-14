Ted Foote: Music brings us reminders of God's grace

Lately, I’ve been thinking about singing, about songs and about music.

About six weeks ago, in early spring, around 7:45 a.m., I walked out the front door. A pine warbler was singing full-throated from a branch of a crepe myrtle above my head. More recently, near where I park my car at work, a mockingbird is present to serenade anyone who will listen — from the power line above, in a tree nearby, or from the end of the ridge-row on the church building itself.

I do not have a natural, on-note singing voice. Even so, I periodically attempt to sing with the bass section in our worship choir. In those weeks, I’ve discovered that the morning after choir rehearsal, a tune practiced the night before will randomly surface in my thoughts. This is a positive, because I need all the musical reinforcement possible. This seems negative, because a tune can “get stuck in my head.”

In the traditions of Judaism, Psalms 113 to 118 are known as Hallel psalms (meaning “praise”) — from which the word “hallelujah” originates. These are included as readings during the worship liturgies remembering God’s deliverance and saving acts among and for God’s people.

In 1967, musician and composer Les Garrett took a folk tune from Fiji and placed with it words from Psalm 118:24. It is one of the tunes “stuck in my head” now for more than 50 years, with the verse translated from Hebrew to English as, “This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!”

Mr. Garrett’s arrangement presents the psalm’s verse in “call-and-response” style, with the leader beginning to sing, “This is the day,” and those gathered responding with the same words, “This is the day.” The leader continues, “that the Lord has made.” Those gathered repeat that line as well, etc.

It is fascinating to me that the original context of this psalm, which is appropriated for worship, is not a “taken-for-granted daily happiness,” but instead is an “at the heart of thanksgiving” faith which, in the most conflicted of times, God’s people practice with confidence that God gives the grace and tenaciousness to serve through the day.

When I go to bed at night, rise in the morning and work and move through the day, I need the pine warbler, the mockingbird and the psalmist to remind me — amid hardship, adversity, contentiousness, disappointment, loss, grief and worry — how “This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Those are the words and that is the tune, and it is OK with me if it gets “stuck in my head,” because it’s the reminder I always need.

Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.