Ted Foote: COVID experience can bring us closer together

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 shutdown in the third week of March 2020, almost everyone is sighing in relief that currently no variants seem to be developing as a threat. Yet many knowledgeable medical researchers and care providers believe COVID will be a periodic and ongoing threat, much like annual variations of influenza.

Many people can tell what they have experienced and learned through the pandemic. Words I’ve heard others use in describing the past two years include: disorienting, distracting, anxious, grieving, anger-provoking, vulnerable, cautious, devastating, stressful, change-prompting, exhausting, depressing, exasperating and more. This list may or may not include words every person would use, but it’s a list helpful to me.

Three weeks ago I attended in-person a regional youth weekend convention for Presbyterians in Southeast Texas. As a last-minute substitute cabin chaperone for male adolescent attendees, I also served as a conference participant — as did other adults present.

I learned (or re-learned) that spiritual formation and centering with teens is every bit as important as with adults, and they often “take to it” with greater ease than many adults.

I learned (or re-learned) that packing self-care kits for homeless folks as an outreach and service project is helpful both (1) to remember what’s important to have available when life resources are scarce, and (2) to remember that folks in the midst of a homeless chapter of life can be helped by the partnering outreach of folks, including teens, who may never meet them personally.

For me, an unexpected element of the regional weekend youth retreat was the quality and depth of the gathering’s leadership. While particular adults on a youth ministry committee assisted the youth leaders in planning, the event in small groups and during the large gathering was entirely led by the youth planning team members.

I was immensely impressed by the psychological depth, spiritual strength, personal vulnerability, and energy of determination and commitment by the youth, both leaders and participants. They pondered and contemplated in silence. They spoke in whispers and modulated voices. They described the past two COVID years at home, school, church and among friends.

They used those same words I’ve heard adults say: disorienting, distracting, anxious, grieving, anger-provoking, vulnerable, cautious, devastating, stressful, change-prompting, exhausting, depressing, exasperating and more.

That Saturday retreat experience also brought home to me how tempting it can be for politicians, religious leaders, community decision-makers, even parents and peers to tell youth who they are, without offering to journey with them as caring fellow travelers.

We all have endured a tough two years. As most folks desire to support people of all ages in areas devastated by disease, war, natural disaster, etc., I do well to remember that the life-journey of every person continues at far distances and close by, and in ways both similar to my own journey and rather different.

It’s how the writer of 1 Peter (5:7) was inspired to communicate to us all: “Cast all your anxiety upon God, because God cares for you.”

Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.