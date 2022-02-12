Ted Foote: Common threads connect us through our differences

Today is the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (1809) in Kentucky. Sunday will be the 2022 Super Bowl. Monday will be Valentine’s Day. The three may seem unrelated. They may also hold in common elements and threads that we often perceive as separate, but which are not so separate.

Related to Valentine’s Day, my favorite quote through the years has been the verse sometimes attributed to Oscar Hammerstein II: “A bell’s not a bell ’til you ring it. A song’s not a song ’til you sing it. Love in your heart wasn’t put there to stay. Love isn’t love ’til you give it away!”

In the triple emphases of this Feb. 12, 13 and 14, the Super Bowl may certainly seem less serious than remembering love as a major life element and remembering a president assassinated for his labor to hold the Union of the United States together with a goal of eliminating the institution of slavery.

Athletic events and cultural indulgences, though, can create experiences of renewal through healthy fellowship and fun. This arguably may even relate to the Biblical practice of Sabbath, a weekly practice of “not working” one day to make possible renewal for serving God again and anew in the coming week.