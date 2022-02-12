Ted Foote: Common threads connect us through our differences

Today is the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (1809) in Kentucky. Sunday will be the 2022 Super Bowl. Monday will be Valentine’s Day. The three may seem unrelated. They may also hold in common elements and threads that we often perceive as separate, but which are not so separate.
Related to Valentine’s Day, my favorite quote through the years has been the verse sometimes attributed to Oscar Hammerstein II: “A bell’s not a bell ’til you ring it. A song’s not a song ’til you sing it. Love in your heart wasn’t put there to stay. Love isn’t love ’til you give it away!”
In the triple emphases of this Feb. 12, 13 and 14, the Super Bowl may certainly seem less serious than remembering love as a major life element and remembering a president assassinated for his labor to hold the Union of the United States together with a goal of eliminating the institution of slavery.
Athletic events and cultural indulgences, though, can create experiences of renewal through healthy fellowship and fun. This arguably may even relate to the Biblical practice of Sabbath, a weekly practice of “not working” one day to make possible renewal for serving God again and anew in the coming week.
Healthy Super Bowl observances can be positive distractions from what is important in life and world day-to-day. Super Bowl events, including humorous new television ads sponsoring the game, can be enjoyed on the way (back) to life’s serious parts, at the “heart” of which is love.
Valentine’s Day may emphasize the romantic dimension of love. Ask any man who has attempted only to spend money on flowers, a meal, special gifts, etc. without honoring the one beloved with time and focused attention (both before and after) even when the flowers, meal and special gifts are given. He will tell you that his beloved only values such gifts in proportion to the extent his time and attention are genuine before and after Valentine’s Day.
From the Bible, love from God and love among God’s people have a public dimension all the time. This public dimension is akin to the aforementioned lyrics and to the common understanding of love’s romantic dimension: “Love isn’t love ’til you give it away.”
Yet a significant difference can seem to distinguish the two. Romantic love is linked to an experienced attraction deeply personal and seemingly natural. Public love is linked to a sense that a power of love, particularly God’s power in love, can overcome what may be personally and naturally unattractive, like serious differences.
Romantic love is generally viewed from the perspective of perceived similarities embraced. Public love depends on a willingness to accept and work through perceived differences to discover more basic similarities, such as shared humanness as God’s people.
Abraham Lincoln was not always an advocate of utilizing federal government authority to eliminate slavery. He grew to that decision amid pressure from advocates and opponents. Frederick Douglass, the influential abolitionist and former slave, met three times with President Lincoln, once each year in 1863, ’64 and ’65. They did not agree exactly on any issue. Both realized this; yet the public dimension of love needing to be given away in service for others compelled their respect for each other in spite of their different opinions.
Perhaps there is a thread or threads connecting these three days this year; and perhaps we shall be renewed for giving love away personally, publicly and respectfully — beyond our distractions and differences.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.