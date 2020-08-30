‘Sweet Charity’ an odd masterpiece with striking dance scenes

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Sweet Charity (1969): This is one of the odder movies I’ll recommend in this column. It’s the movie version of a Broadway musical written by Neil Simon and based on work by Federico Fellini. Shirley MacLaine stars as the ever-optimistic, plucky loser of the title. Some of the men in her life include John McMartin as a seemingly nice guy, Ricardo Montalban as a too-good-to-be-true celebrity lover, and Sammy Davis Jr. as a charismatic religious leader named Big Daddy. What sets this movie apart, however, are the dance numbers. Choreographed by director Bob Fosse and performed by MacLaine, Chita Rivera, Paula Kelly, Ben Vereen, Lee Roy Reams and a host of others, these production numbers are jaw-droppingly great. Don’t miss this odd masterpiece.
Turner Classic Movies, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Jojo Rabbit (2019): Jojo is a young boy in Germany during the war. He has an imaginary friend: his hero Adolf Hitler (played by the film’s director, Taika Waititi). As an enthusiastic member of the Hitler Youth, he’s horrified when he realizes his mother (a superb Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jew in their house. This is a movie that works for you or it doesn’t. It’s a satire, but it’s also bloody serious about its themes. The young actor who plays Jojo, Roman Griffin Davis, is a marvel, as is Archie Yates, who plays his hilarious best friend. I adored the nerve of this movie. Maybe you will, too!
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949): This short Disney double feature has much to recommend. The first half adapts a snippet from Kenneth Grahame’s classic The Wind in the Willows. Mole, Rat and Badger endeavor to save their reckless friend Mr. Toad from hazardous adventures related to his newfangled motorcar. The second retells Washington Irving’s classic tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. What’s striking about this second piece is that it later served as a model for the opening of Beauty and the Beast. Watch the first five minutes of it and you’ll know what I mean. This is classic Disney animation, so both stories are gorgeous to watch.
Now streaming on Disney+.
Palm Springs (2020): I find time loop movies pretty irresistible, whether it’s Groundhog Day, Happy Death Day or Run Lola Run. Palm Springs is a new entry in that peculiar subgenre, and it’s a dandy one. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star as two people stuck in a time loop. He’s been in it for some time; she’s brand new. Together they explore the possibilities of life with no consequences (or, perhaps, meaning) before they begin to struggle to escape back into real life. Also featuring J.K. Simmons as an angry fellow looper. The movie features a house where my family had a wedding last fall, which kind of freaked me out when it popped up on screen!
Now streaming on Hulu.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
