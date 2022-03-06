Students particpate in Brazos Valley Cotillion Formal Ball

More than 120 students ages 10 to 17 participated in the Brazos Valley Cotillion Formal Ball on Feb. 18 at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

The cotillion is a social skills, dining etiquette and dance class presented by Susan’s Ballroom Dance. The students learn common courtesies, posture, poise and appropriate dress, dining etiquette, cellphone behavior and conversation skills, owner Susan Quiring said.

Special awards were presented to Annalise Supercinski and Cameron Liotta for the Overall Prestigious Class Act Award; Scarlett Angell, Shepherd Douglass, Pearl Valasek and Asher Hindman were named best dancers; Peyton Karstens, Isaac Hindman, Adaelyn Lee and Ty Ferguson were named most mannerly; Grace Murphy, Hayden Darst, Tennyson Barton and Graham Hardy were recognized for the best first impression; and Kendal Fowler, Caleb O’Neill, Paige Miller and Holton Kennedy were named most congenial.

Nine previously graduated Cotillion teens served as assistants throughout the class and ball: Katherine Renard, Madeleine Renard, Madison Do, Heather Baber, Josiah Supercinski, Drew Patterson, Nolan Freeman, Noah Lair and Gideon Ong.