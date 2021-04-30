Spring migrations offer greatest show on Earth

Nearby Bolivar Flats enjoys a similar reputation, but it is shore birds that people flock to see. Bolivar Flats occupies a sheltered beach on the Gulf of Mexico and is a short drive from the terminus of the Galveston-Bolivar Ferry. American avocets, black-necked stilts, Wilson’s phalaropes and dozens of other species stop at this important birding area to fatten up before resuming their trip north. Like High Island, Bolivar Flats is a great place to enjoy the show.

You don’t have to leave the Brazos Valley to witness spring migration. Local birdwatchers treasure places like Lake Bryan, Lick Creek Park and Brison Park to catch glimpses of migrating birds. But you can also enjoy the show from your backyard or front porch. Many local birdwatchers report seeing migrating birds while sipping their morning coffee. Just the other day, a friend texted me: “We have a rose-breasted grosbeak at our feeder!”

And you don’t have to be a serious birdwatcher to enjoy the show. If you slow down long enough to look and listen, you too may find yourself delighting in the sights and sounds of nature. A student recently told me she saw western kingbirds on the campus of Texas A&M University. This showy songbird, with a lemon-colored breast, arrives in the Brazos Valley in mid-April. This bird may well have sparked a lasting love of birds for my student.