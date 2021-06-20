Sons of the Republic of Texas chapter makes donation

The William Joel Bryan Chapter 14 Sons of the Republic of Texas recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in honor of late judge and longtime chapter member Tom McDonald Jr.

The donation will go toward the promotion of Boonville Heritage Park; McDonald served a leading in role in the formation of the historical attraction.

The check was presented to Caroline McDonald, Judge McDonald’s wife. McDonald was a former Brazos County district attorney and retired district judge.

The Bryan chapter will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at Cooper’s Old Time Bar-B-Que. Membership is open to anyone with a qualifying ancestor.