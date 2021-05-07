SKIP RICTHER: Landscaping tips keep maintenance low

There is no such thing as a maintenance-free landscape. While some wildscape designs can come close, a designed landscape will necessitate some maintenance to maintain its form and beauty. With a little planning, we can create a beautiful landscape that is functional and beautiful, yet requires a minimum of time and money to maintain.
The more of a “plant person” you are, the more likely it is that you are plant collector. As a plant collector myself, I can tell you that we are often “landscape challenged” and have a tendency toward creating landscapes that looks like a bomb went off in a garden center and the plants pretty much grew where they landed. With so many plants and so little time, who has time to plan or design?
Planning is worth every bit of time and effort you put into it, so take time to learn some of the basic principles of landscaping, and consider hiring someone to help create a plan. In the meantime, here are a few tips to get you started.
Keep it simple
The more elaborate you make a landscape, the more maintenance you likely will have. Great designs are often quite simple.
Every extra foot of bed edge, rockwork and fence line can mean more string trimming or edging. Elaborate plantings with an extensive variety of plants need more attention to keep them tidy and attractive.
Design with maintenance in mind
Keep maintenance at the forefront as you plan your landscape. Place higher maintenance plantings where they will be viewed most and where the added beauty may justify the added work.
Make beds large and sweeping. Combine several small beds into a large one to reduce mowing time. Avoid sharp angles. Gradual curves are easier to mow and more aesthetically pleasing to the eye.
If you have several trees close together in the lawn, consider creating a large bed around them. This will save time mowing and edging around each trunk. Install durable edging to delineate between turf and bed areas to make it easier to prevent encroachment.
Utilize natural areas
When the setting allows, place some natural areas around the periphery of your landscape, especially if your property adjoins a natural area. These natural areas will receive little if any care but can contribute nicely to the overall effect.
It all comes down to what is aesthetically acceptable to you, but extensive design comes at a maintenance cost.
How much is enough?
Lawns are nice, but do you really need a football field? Just because you own the property is no reason to cover it all with turfgrass. Lawns need mowing, watering and fertilizing, and often weed or pest/disease management. Plant turf where you most want that outdoor carpeting and where it will thrive.
This same principle applies to other plants. Flower beds are gorgeous but require a lot of maintenance, as can vegetable gardens. You can always expand the area or add more features later if you wish, especially if that is part of the early planning process.
Start off weed-free
Weeds are much easier to deal with before your turfgrass and other landscape plants are in. This is especially true for perennial weeds. Whether you dig, spray or a combination of the two, do all you can to get rid of weeds so you can start with a clean slate. I generally avoid weed block fabrics because weeds end up sprouting in the mulch on top of the fabric as it decomposes over time.
Mulch your cares away
Mulching gives a great return on your time. A thick layer of a natural mulch will keep weed seeds at bay for the season. Watering will be reduced — and over a few seasons, as the mulch breaks down, there will even be a release of nutrients to the plants.
Choose easy-care plants
Let’s face it. Some plants, like some people, are just plain high maintenance. Others need just a little help getting established and then do quite well on their own.
Slow-growing and dwarf types require less pruning to keep them in bounds. If you plant evergreen shrubs, shearing them into boxy or other unnatural shapes mean frequent shearing to maintain those shapes.
Choose plants that are adapted to our area and not prone to disease or insect attack. Annuals give fast results but require 2 to 4 changeouts each year. Perennials come back year after year but need some seasonal shearing or grooming. Clumping ornamental grasses are low care and just need to be cut back in late winter.
Whether you are installing a new landscape or revamping an established one, a little planning and forethought can help build a wonderful low maintenance landscape that leaves you plenty of time for other activities ... such as shopping for more plants!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.