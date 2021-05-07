SKIP RICTHER: Landscaping tips keep maintenance low

There is no such thing as a maintenance-free landscape. While some wildscape designs can come close, a designed landscape will necessitate some maintenance to maintain its form and beauty. With a little planning, we can create a beautiful landscape that is functional and beautiful, yet requires a minimum of time and money to maintain.

The more of a “plant person” you are, the more likely it is that you are plant collector. As a plant collector myself, I can tell you that we are often “landscape challenged” and have a tendency toward creating landscapes that looks like a bomb went off in a garden center and the plants pretty much grew where they landed. With so many plants and so little time, who has time to plan or design?

Planning is worth every bit of time and effort you put into it, so take time to learn some of the basic principles of landscaping, and consider hiring someone to help create a plan. In the meantime, here are a few tips to get you started.

Keep it simple

The more elaborate you make a landscape, the more maintenance you likely will have. Great designs are often quite simple.