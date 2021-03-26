SKIP RICHTER: Woody decorative vines beat summer heat

Our Texas summers can be brutal, as the combination of heat and humidity can turn our backyard recreational areas — including patios, decks and children’s playscapes — into a broiling inferno. West-facing brick and stone surfaces heat up and then radiate that heat into the home, causing our air conditioning units to work well into the night trying to catch up.
Vines offer a beautiful way to beat the heat. They can provide a natural screen to shade the west side of a home or to create an attractive living wall or ceiling for a patio or deck.
Last spring, I wrote about a few annual and perennial flowering vines, so here are a few species with woody or semi-woody structures that make excellent options for your landscape.
Wisteria (Wisteria sp.): Several wisteria species are available. The more common Chinese and Japanese species bloom before the foliage appears in early spring and are rampant growers, notorious for a tendency toward invasiveness.
American (aka Texas or Kentucky) wisteria isn’t as rampant and blooms after the foliage emerges. All these wisterias are vigorous twining woody vines, so occasionally pruning back the growing shoots will create a bushier plant.
Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens): This native evergreen vine puts on an early spring show of trumpet-shaped yellow blooms and does best in full sun to part shade. Note, however, that all parts of the plant are poisonous.
Star (or confederate) jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides): Although not a true jasmine, this twining evergreen vine works well on a fence or lattice, preferably near a sitting area where it’s wonderfully fragrant white mid-spring blooms can be most appreciated. It can also be sheared into a hedge-type groundcover.
Lady Banks rose (Rosa banksiae): Long, arching thornless canes bear yellow blooms only in spring, so don’t prune the plant until after it blooms. Lady Banks needs full sun and lots of room with a strong support to do her thing. A Lady Banks in Tucson planted in the 1880s now covers 9,000 square feet, so don’t underestimate this lady! While the more common yellow form is not fragrant, a lightly fragrant, white blooming form is also available.
Coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens): This mostly evergreen native vine is a mannerly grower, well-suited to a confined area such as along a porch rail or around a post in the landscape where it can receive full sun to part day shade. Clusters of tubular coral flowers, a favorite of hummingbirds, appear primarily from spring to early summer, followed by red berries that attract berry-loving birds.
Crossvine (Bignonia capreolata): The native form of crossvine sports rusty red-brown blooms with yellow outer petals. The variety Tangerine Beauty is a showstopper with coral orange blooms. Crossvine blooms profusely in spring, much to the delight of hummingbirds. Give it full sun to part shade, and keep in mind that it loves to run, climbing by tendrils, so isolate it from trees and other structures.
Trumpet creeper (Campsis radicans): This native woody deciduous vine climbs by aerial roots that can cling to brick, wood and stucco. The hummingbird-attracting reddish orange blooms appear in summer. The cultivars Madame Galen and “Georgia” offer larger blooms. Provide a large arbor for support and full sun to part shade.
Sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora): Common names vary from one region to the next and even from one gardener to the next. Therefore, we have botanical nomenclature to give each plant one official name and cut through the confusion. Readers may recall my rantings about taxonomists continually changing plant names. Alas, the confusion remains with sweet autumn clematis, as this plant has had more names than a fugitive on the lam.
In my horticultural lifetime, this Clematis has gone by the species names dioscoreifolia, maximowicziana (gesundheit) and now terniflora. I mention all this because you may find it sold under these various names in the nursery trade, and to give me another opportunity to vent about botanical name roulette.
Sweet autumn clematis produces clouds of whitish flowers in late summer to early fall offering a scent reminiscent of vanilla. It does best with a sturdy structure such as a garden arch or pillar to support its cascading mound of foliage. This enthusiastic grower also reseeds.
The best way to manage sweet autumn clematis is to cut it back to about 1 foot high in winter. Because it blooms on new growth, this won’t affect the following season’s bloom but will make it much more manageable.
With so many wonderful choices, there is truly a vine for every part of the landscape. Take a look around your landscape. There are probably several places were a vine could serve you well to beautify, provide shade, or screen a view.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.