SKIP RICHTER: Woody decorative vines beat summer heat

Star (or confederate) jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides): Although not a true jasmine, this twining evergreen vine works well on a fence or lattice, preferably near a sitting area where it’s wonderfully fragrant white mid-spring blooms can be most appreciated. It can also be sheared into a hedge-type groundcover.

Lady Banks rose (Rosa banksiae): Long, arching thornless canes bear yellow blooms only in spring, so don’t prune the plant until after it blooms. Lady Banks needs full sun and lots of room with a strong support to do her thing. A Lady Banks in Tucson planted in the 1880s now covers 9,000 square feet, so don’t underestimate this lady! While the more common yellow form is not fragrant, a lightly fragrant, white blooming form is also available.

Coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens): This mostly evergreen native vine is a mannerly grower, well-suited to a confined area such as along a porch rail or around a post in the landscape where it can receive full sun to part day shade. Clusters of tubular coral flowers, a favorite of hummingbirds, appear primarily from spring to early summer, followed by red berries that attract berry-loving birds.