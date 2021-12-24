SKIP RICHTER: Winter gardening 'a la Florentine'

Had I known back in my childhood that one day I would write an article lauding the wonder vegetable called spinach and encouraging folks to grow it, I would have no doubt been convinced that at some point in my life to come, I must have taken a morbid turn to the dark side of culinary masochism.

Like most kids, I considered this stuff to be an evil conspiracy by the parents of earth to render their children’s taste buds forever damaged beyond repair, or worse yet, a scheme on the part of my parents to cash in on my life insurance policy.

Time has changed my opinion. My childhood memories of spinach are of a heap of gray/green stuff which had been cooked to death, leaving only remnants of its former flavor.

Now that I’ve experienced properly cooked side dishes, fresh salads and wonderful soups, quiches and soufflés made with spinach, I’m a big fan and have embraced the highbrowed term “a la Florentine” or “in the style of Florence,” which refers to dishes that contain spinach, especially eggs, fish and white meat.