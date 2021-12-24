SKIP RICHTER: Winter gardening 'a la Florentine'

Had I known back in my childhood that one day I would write an article lauding the wonder vegetable called spinach and encouraging folks to grow it, I would have no doubt been convinced that at some point in my life to come, I must have taken a morbid turn to the dark side of culinary masochism.
Like most kids, I considered this stuff to be an evil conspiracy by the parents of earth to render their children’s taste buds forever damaged beyond repair, or worse yet, a scheme on the part of my parents to cash in on my life insurance policy.
Time has changed my opinion. My childhood memories of spinach are of a heap of gray/green stuff which had been cooked to death, leaving only remnants of its former flavor.
Now that I’ve experienced properly cooked side dishes, fresh salads and wonderful soups, quiches and soufflés made with spinach, I’m a big fan and have embraced the highbrowed term “a la Florentine” or “in the style of Florence,” which refers to dishes that contain spinach, especially eggs, fish and white meat.
Spinach contains vitamins and nutrients that help fight various types of cancer and promote good cardiovascular health, such as beta carotene (precursor to vitamin A), ascorbic acid (vitamin C), thiamin (vitamin B-1), riboflavin (vitamin B-2), niacin and folic acid, as well as respectable amounts of calcium, potassium and protein. Like some other dark, leafy green vegetables, it also contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which research has indicated may help prevent macular degeneration and cataracts.
Are you convinced that you can’t live without a spinach patch in your garden this year? Good! Here are a few tips for success. Spinach needs a well-drained soil and prefers a neutral to high pH.
Spinach varieties are grouped into three types: smooth (or flat) leaved, savoyed (the $2 word for crinkled) and semi-savoyed. Smooth or flat types are used primarily for canning while the savoyed and semi-savoyed are popular for fresh eating.
There are many cultivars that do well in local gardens or in patio containers. Some cultivars that are slower to bolt include “Space,” “Corvair” and “Reflect.” For a beautiful addition to fresh salads, the cultivar “Red Kitten” has red midribs and leaf veins.
There are also cultivars with giant leaves, suitable for making small wraps, which are much better than lettuce wraps. Look for the cultivars “Gigante d’ Inverno,” “Giant Noble” and “Monstrueux De Viroflay.”
Space rows of plants 8-10 inches apart across or down a wide bed. Spinach loves full sun but will grow in partial shade. Soaking seeds in a glass of warm water overnight prior to planting will result in slightly faster and more uniform germination.
Spinach does best when planted in mid-to-late fall, but with protection during hard freezes can go on through winter. Fertilize with a light application of a turf type fertilizer prior to planting and three weeks after the seedlings emerge to support healthy growth.
If you want to cook spinach, only do so for a few minutes, or briefly steam the leaves to avoid the detestable “gray blob” results.
If the kids think they don’t like spinach, call it greens “a la Florentine,” which sounds much more exciting. Who knows, maybe they’ll love it!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.