SKIP RICHTER: What's new in your garden?

Gardening always brings something new. Each season is unique as weather conditions and varying disease and insect challenges combine to keep things interesting, to say the least. New varieties are continually appearing on the market along with new types of equipment, new miracle products, new books and new gardening trends.

One of the things I love most about gardening is the way that each year brings a new start. A garden is never finished, and in the hopeful eye of the gardener it is always getting better. Gardeners are indeed optimists!

There is something to be said for sticking with the old tried and true varieties and techniques that have proven to be successful over the years. However, the very spirit of gardening is one of learning, changing, sharpening skills and trying something new.

I can’t imagine a gardening season without trying new varieties of vegetables, new species of flowers and a new technique of planting or designing the garden. We no longer depend on what we can grow for survival, so gardening has become a wonderful experiment, a creative hobby.