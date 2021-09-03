SKIP RICHTER: "What is a garden?"

Any child could tell you that a garden is a place where you grow stuff. But a garden is much, much more than a bunch of plants.
A garden is both natural and unnatural. We take nature and arrange it in rows or swaths, draw a “line in the sand” where the grass can and can’t grow, and choose plants from around the world to live side by side.
We orchestrate a symphony of vegetables, herbs, flowers, turf, shrubs, vines and trees to fill the seasons with bounty and beauty. To continue the music analogy, we’re constantly composing, recomposing … and decomposing … to create the beautiful results we desire. Plants are just the means to a wonderful end. The purpose of a garden is much greater than just the plants.
A garden is a rejuvenating mental health retreat.
When I get out in the garden, the cares of the day go away as I enjoy restful moments of peace and quiet, or creative calm. Even standing with a hose-end sprayer, hand-watering a bed, becomes a time to zone out and recharge the mental batteries.
Ralph Waldo Emerson put it this way: “When I go into my garden with a spade, and dig a bed, I feel such an exhilaration and health that I discover that I have been defrauding myself all this time in letting others do for me what I should have done with my own hands.”
A garden is a health-food produce market.
The number of research trials supporting the benefits of eating more fresh fruits and vegetables continues to grow. Nothing is fresher than what comes from your own garden. Science is unlocking the many compounds in produce that fight cancer and other diseases, while plant breeders continue to develop more cultivars with enhanced health benefits.
A garden is a place of wonder.
Step into a garden and you enter a place teeming with life. Discover insects engaging in a “Jurassic Park” dance of predator and prey; the intricate shapes, colors and patterns in a flower; and soil that is teeming with life forms that have for millennia transformed plant and animal materials into rocket fuel for plants.
Kids can dive in with a magnifying glass, or capture some bugs to take inside and observe in a jar or clear plastic green container. Kids need to get dirty and learn to love the wonders of nature!
A garden is a playground.
It’s fun getting to create a garden. The soil is our Etch A Sketch, and we get to start over whenever we want. The drip irrigation is our Tinkertoys to pop together and create a highway to efficiently carry water where the plants are. Yes, there is work to be done, but in a garden, it is more often play, puttering around here and there as we wish.
For kids, it’s a magical world of blossoms, bees and butterflies, of pole bean teepees and insect safaris, of flower wreaths to adorn their heads and mud pies to decorate.
A garden is an art canvas.
Our landscapes are a living canvas onto which we paint colors, hues, textures and forms with plants. We don’t all appreciate the same type of art. Likewise we can create our gardens according to what we find most appealing. We paint and we repaint, each season creating its own picture.
A garden is an outdoor exercise room.
Research has also established the physical benefits of gardening. Walking, kneeling, stooping and bending are a remedy to sedentary lifestyles and the effects of aging. For those less able-bodied, ergonomic tools, raised beds and kneeling benches enable gardening even after physical limitations arrive. You can choose how much work you want to put into it and still enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
A garden is a learning classroom.
I don’t think I’ve ever spent a day in the garden that I didn’t learn something new. Add in the time I spent talking with other people in their gardens and the learning increases. Bring children out into the garden, along with one of the numerous gardening curricula available, and it becomes a place to learn botany, math, entomology, ecology, chemistry, nutrition science and much more.
A garden is an experimental laboratory.
Gardeners are applied researchers, constantly in search of the best tomato or a simpler, safer way to manage a pest. Try some new cultivars of vegetables or flowers, a new planting technique or approach to managing pests. Move a plant to a new location with more shade or sun to see if it performs better.
Most of all, have fun. There is no perfect garden. Consider the “rules,” but find what works for you and make it your own special place. And remember, all gardens are an ongoing work in progress!
Robert "Skip" Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County.