SKIP RICHTER: "What is a garden?"

Any child could tell you that a garden is a place where you grow stuff. But a garden is much, much more than a bunch of plants.

A garden is both natural and unnatural. We take nature and arrange it in rows or swaths, draw a “line in the sand” where the grass can and can’t grow, and choose plants from around the world to live side by side.

We orchestrate a symphony of vegetables, herbs, flowers, turf, shrubs, vines and trees to fill the seasons with bounty and beauty. To continue the music analogy, we’re constantly composing, recomposing … and decomposing … to create the beautiful results we desire. Plants are just the means to a wonderful end. The purpose of a garden is much greater than just the plants.

A garden is a rejuvenating mental health retreat.

When I get out in the garden, the cares of the day go away as I enjoy restful moments of peace and quiet, or creative calm. Even standing with a hose-end sprayer, hand-watering a bed, becomes a time to zone out and recharge the mental batteries.