SKIP RICHTER: Vegetable gardening in small spaces

The goal is to move the transplants-in-waiting out into their garden spot at the first opportunity when the weather allows or when another crop is pulled out. This allows for another cropping cycle over the course of the year, so a given area is more productive.

Another way to get a head start is to plant a fast maturing plant such as radish, lettuce or green beans alongside a slower maturing plant such as tomatoes, cabbage or Brussels sprouts. By the time the slower vegetable species is getting larger, the fast one is being harvested and removed.

Consider portable gardens

The space available to put in an in-ground garden may be limited but you can always spread your garden around the property with portable gardens. I am referring to containers that can be moved to wherever there is adequate sunlight. This means a patio, porch, driveway, sidewalk or balcony can support a few vegetables growing in a medium- to large-size container.

Choose a container that is large enough to give the plants adequate soil volume. A dolly helps to move the plants around with very little strain and effort. Wheelbarrows with holes drilled in the bottom for drainage are another great option, making even your lawn a potential gardening area.