SKIP RICHTER: Using plants to screen a view

You can help speed the process along by starting with a well-prepared planting bed. Mix a few inches of compost into the soil down the hedge row and build up a slightly raised bed if drainage is marginal.

Fertilize the plants lightly every month from March to September and maintain a mulch covering over the soil to deter weed competition.

One species need not do it all

You don’t have to get all the benefits of a tall screen from one plant. In many situations it is difficult to find a species that does it all: width, height, evergreen, fast-growing, etc.

Consider placing a taller shrub or columnar form small tree as a backdrop. Then plant a row of mid-sized shrubs in front of it. Two or three levels of different plants do more than just screen. These tiered plantings create visual interest in your landscape. Perhaps foliage color or texture varies from one tier to the next, or maybe one species offers blooms for part of the year.

Vines provide fast results

Evergreen vines can provide fast coverage if provided a fence or other structure for support. Many offer blooms as an added bonus. The vine may be your long-term screen plant or just something to fill in fast while the long-term trees and/or shrubs are growing large.