SKIP RICHTER: Using plants to screen a view

They say good fences make good neighbors. There are certainly times when a screen along the property line can provide some privacy or perhaps hide an unsightly view.
While privacy fencing certainly has its place, I prefer the look of a living fence to wood, chain link or any other material. Even a well-designed and constructed privacy fence can be beautified with some appropriate plant material.
Perhaps a privacy fence isn’t tall enough to block the view. Plants can also help solve that problem while adding natural beauty in the process.
Here are a few tips I’ve learned from experience and the experiences of other gardeners about using plants as a visual barrier.
How high is high enough?
We don’t always need a tall tree to do the job of blocking out unsightly views or providing privacy. Take a stroll through the backyard or sit in the patio area, wherever you wish to block a view, and evaluate just how tall a screen needs to be. Often a 6- to 10-foot-tall plant is enough to break the sight line and make that neighbor’s idea of backyard art or creative landscaping disappear.
If the view is taller, such as power lines or a two-story home next door, the plant screen will naturally need to be taller. That said, the closer the screen is to where you stand or sit, the higher it will serve to block the view.
Don’t forget about winter
Many of our outstanding landscape shrubs are deciduous. While they provide a great screen in summer, by winter the leaves are gone and with them our privacy. This may not matter if the privacy is for a swimming pool in summer but would during the late fall through early spring.
Evergreen plants provide year-round screening and are usually the best choice. Keep in mind that plant foliage grows where there is light. Shrubs often grow top-heavy or V-shaped as their top gets wider. The top begins to shade out the lower areas, resulting in a lack of foliage down low where it is most critical.
Once you reach the point of a see-through hedge, it is difficult to get foliage back into that area. Prune hedges to maintain the tops a little narrower than the base to allow light to the lower areas and avoid this common problem.
How far apart?
The closer you plant your screening plants, the faster they will fill in to block the view, but you will spend more on your initial investment. Some great screening species can be a bit pricey, so homeowners seek to get the fastest coverage for their landscaping dollar.
As a very general guide, plant your screening shrubs at a spacing of about 50% of their width at their mature size. If the plant is fast-growing, wider is fine, but if it is slow-growing you may want to go with a closer spacing.
You can help speed the process along by starting with a well-prepared planting bed. Mix a few inches of compost into the soil down the hedge row and build up a slightly raised bed if drainage is marginal.
Fertilize the plants lightly every month from March to September and maintain a mulch covering over the soil to deter weed competition.
One species need not do it all
You don’t have to get all the benefits of a tall screen from one plant. In many situations it is difficult to find a species that does it all: width, height, evergreen, fast-growing, etc.
Consider placing a taller shrub or columnar form small tree as a backdrop. Then plant a row of mid-sized shrubs in front of it. Two or three levels of different plants do more than just screen. These tiered plantings create visual interest in your landscape. Perhaps foliage color or texture varies from one tier to the next, or maybe one species offers blooms for part of the year.
Vines provide fast results
Evergreen vines can provide fast coverage if provided a fence or other structure for support. Many offer blooms as an added bonus. The vine may be your long-term screen plant or just something to fill in fast while the long-term trees and/or shrubs are growing large.
A vine support can also be attached to taller posts and placed higher off the ground. An example could be a lattice panel or livestock panel framed with wood. The vines can be attached to the two posts as they grow and then trained to fill in the panels.
Several such panels could be used to frame an outdoor sitting area and provide not just a visual screen, but also shade from the late-day sun or seasonal blooms.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.