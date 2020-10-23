SKIP RICHTER: Try layering for easy plant propagation

Do you have a great plant you want to share with friends? Maybe you are moving soon and have a special outdoor plant that you can’t dig up and take with you. How about that house plant that’s grown too tall to get back in the house or has outgrown its space near the window? If you haven’t been very successful rooting new plants from cuttings, you should try layering.
Layering is the technique of rooting new plants while still attached to the original or “mother” plant. Because the new plant remains connected to the flow of water and nutrients from the mother plant during the rooting process, layering provides a high rate of success. Two types of layering are soil layering and air layering.
Soil layering
Outdoor plants can be layered using the soil as a rooting medium. Lower the end of a stem or vine down to the soil. Remove the leaves from a section of the stem about 6-12 inches back from the tip. Then bend that section until it “cracks” but does not break in two, creating an elbow bend in the stem. The wounded bent area can be dusted with rooting powder to facilitate rooting, but this is often not necessary.
Scoop out 3-4 inches of soil and place the bent section of stem into the bottom of the hole. It helps to pin the bent section down in the hole with a piece of coat hanger wire bent into a “U” shape to prevent wind movement from pulling it out of the ground.
Cover the bent section with soil and water it in well. Continue to water periodically as needed to maintain moist soil around the buried section of stem.
In a few weeks, the wounded tissues will form callous growth from which roots will form. Plant species vary in how fast they root, but by two or three months the plant should be well rooted.
When you are ready to move it, cut the stem connecting it to the mother plant and carefully dig and transplant it into a pot or its new location in the garden. I’ve used soil layering in fall to propagate our old garden roses, arching shrubs, vining groundcovers, blackberries, grapes and other vines.
Another variation on soil layering is to place a container of potting soil next to the plant so you can root directly into the container. Use a stone or brick on top of the container to hold the stem in place, and water as needed to maintain moderate moisture in the potting soil.
Air layering
When you can’t bring the stem to the soil, bring the soil to the stem with air layering. Select a section of stem of a shrub or tall houseplant and use a sharp knife or a box cutter blade to cut through the living outer tissues all the way around the stem in two places about ½ to 1 inch apart. Remove the ring of bark between the two cuts. For difficult-to-root species, a rooting hormone powder applied to the cut surface can be helpful. In response to this wounding, the plant will start to grow to callous tissues from which roots can form.
If you are air layering a Dracena or Diffenbachia house plant, rather than removing a ring of bark, wound the stem with several small vertical cuts in a 1-inch area.
Wrap a piece of bread wrapper, the sleeve your newspaper came in, or other clear plastic around the stem, 2-3 inches below the wound, to hold the rooting mix and secure it snugly to the stem with a twist tie.
Using the plastic wrap as a “container” around the stem, place a fist-sized amount of premoistened potting soil or sphagnum moss around the wounded area of the stem. Then finish wrapping the plastic around the moist rooting material and secure the top with another twist tie.
Wrap a piece of aluminum foil around the plastic to keep out light and prevent excessive heat buildup if the plant is outdoors where the sun can shine through the clear plastic.
In a few weeks, remove the foil to check for roots appearing beneath the clear plastic. It may be necessary to remoisten the mix periodically, especially as roots begin to appear. When roots begin to fill the rooting media, it is time to cut the new plant off just below the rooted section and pot it up.
After a few weeks, easy-to-root plants will be rooted and ready to go it on their own, while more difficult-to-root plants may take a couple of months. If you use this technique to root the top of a large houseplant, the stem below the removed section will resprout, forming a bushier plant.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!