SKIP RICHTER: Try layering for easy plant propagation

Do you have a great plant you want to share with friends? Maybe you are moving soon and have a special outdoor plant that you can’t dig up and take with you. How about that house plant that’s grown too tall to get back in the house or has outgrown its space near the window? If you haven’t been very successful rooting new plants from cuttings, you should try layering.

Layering is the technique of rooting new plants while still attached to the original or “mother” plant. Because the new plant remains connected to the flow of water and nutrients from the mother plant during the rooting process, layering provides a high rate of success. Two types of layering are soil layering and air layering.

Soil layering

Outdoor plants can be layered using the soil as a rooting medium. Lower the end of a stem or vine down to the soil. Remove the leaves from a section of the stem about 6-12 inches back from the tip. Then bend that section until it “cracks” but does not break in two, creating an elbow bend in the stem. The wounded bent area can be dusted with rooting powder to facilitate rooting, but this is often not necessary.