SKIP RICHTER: Tips to avoid over-irrigating

Lawns are often blamed for being water hogs in the landscape. In fact, over half of the water applied to our lawns is wasted, and the majority of this is in our control. Here are three ways we waste water and how to avoid it.
Over-irrigating
A lawn in our area needs about 1/2 inch of rainfall or irrigation per week in spring and fall, and 1 inch in summer. It is better to irrigate based on the water used by plants, known as evapotranspiration (ET), which is computed based on temperature, humidity, solar radiation and wind speed. A lawn needs only 60% of ET to maintain good appearance and health.
Most lawns receive much more water than the grass needs. A three-year study of 800 homes in College Station found that homes that applied 70% of ET (more than required for good turf quality and health) used more than 41,000 gallons a year less than those that didn’t water based on ET.
I’ve yet to water my St. Augustine lawn once this year, and even in less rainy years I seldom water shady areas as rainfall is more than enough except in extended summer dry spells.
Over-application causes increased disease problems and results in shallow rooted turf due to a lack of oxygen in the soil. Wasting drinking water by applying more than the lawn needs can also get expensive.
Brazos Valley residents are fortunate to have two free ways to get a weekly email notifying them of whether the ET station in your area indicates that enough water has been used by turf to warrant watering.
Brazos Valley WaterSmart is an educational partnership between Texas A&M University, Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District, the cities of College Station and Bryan and the Wickson Creek Special Utility District. To sign up for their weekly emails go to https://bvwatersmart.tamu.edu.
We are also fortunate to be in an area serviced by Water My Yard, a program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. If you have friends outside of Brazos County they can check to see if their county or city is also part of the program. Go to https://www.watermyyard.org for more info and to sign up for email notifications.
Other ways to avoid over-irrigating include an inexpensive rain switch, which prevents your system from running during and a few days after a rain, and a faucet timer for those who irrigate with hose end sprinklers.
Too little, too often
Applying 1/3 inch of water three times a week uses the same amount as applying 1 inch once per week, but doesn’t wet the soil as deeply. Light, frequent irrigations increase the percentage lost to evaporation and increase disease problems.
To wet your soil to a depth of about 6 inches takes about 1 inch of water for clay soil, 3/4 inch for a loam, and 1/2 inch for sandy soil. For a quick check, push a long screwdriver into the soil. When it hits dry soil, it will be very difficult to push the screwdriver past that point.
To determine how long it takes to apply the desired amount, set several straight-sided cans such as tuna fish or cat food cans around your yard. Run the irrigation for 15 minutes, check the depth in the cans and multiply by 4 to find the amount applied per hour.
Irrigation systems usually apply water faster than the soil can absorb it, so a “cycle and soak” approach can help avoid runoff. Run the system until just prior to the point of runoff, wait an hour and run it again until you’ve applied the desired amount. Most controllers now allow multiple start times to do the work for you.
Inefficient irrigation systems
Irrigation heads vary in efficiency. Pop-up spray heads apply 1.25 to 1.5 inches per hour, much faster than the soil can absorb it. Rotary nozzles apply water at about half that rate and in coarser droplets that minimize drift and evaporative loss, while multistream rotors apply about 1/3 inch per hour, also with more efficient droplet size. An irrigation company can suggest options for changing out heads to improve uniformity and efficiency.
Uneven application, excessive or insufficient pressure and damaged or misaligned irrigation heads waste water. A former neighbor’s system was so misaligned that when I came out each morning one side of my car in my driveway was wet. So, I parked backward occasionally to wash the other side of my car!
Consider hiring someone to do a complete system audit to determine what needs repair and how to improve efficiency for long-term savings.
