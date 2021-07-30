SKIP RICHTER: Tips to avoid over-irrigating

Lawns are often blamed for being water hogs in the landscape. In fact, over half of the water applied to our lawns is wasted, and the majority of this is in our control. Here are three ways we waste water and how to avoid it.

Over-irrigating

A lawn in our area needs about 1/2 inch of rainfall or irrigation per week in spring and fall, and 1 inch in summer. It is better to irrigate based on the water used by plants, known as evapotranspiration (ET), which is computed based on temperature, humidity, solar radiation and wind speed. A lawn needs only 60% of ET to maintain good appearance and health.

Most lawns receive much more water than the grass needs. A three-year study of 800 homes in College Station found that homes that applied 70% of ET (more than required for good turf quality and health) used more than 41,000 gallons a year less than those that didn’t water based on ET.

I’ve yet to water my St. Augustine lawn once this year, and even in less rainy years I seldom water shady areas as rainfall is more than enough except in extended summer dry spells.

Over-application causes increased disease problems and results in shallow rooted turf due to a lack of oxygen in the soil. Wasting drinking water by applying more than the lawn needs can also get expensive.